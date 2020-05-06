Rahane: Cricketers will need a month of training before cricket resumes

India’s Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday said cricketers would need at least a month of training before cricket is resumed.

“We would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game,” Rahane, who was named brand ambassador of the English Language Speech Assistant mobile application, said during an online press conference.

“I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus,” he said.

While the Sports Ministry is planning a resumption of national camps, the BCCI is yet to spell out its plans on cricket. Rahane said he was focussing on his fitness amid the lockdown. “I am following the chart given by our trainer. I am also doing ‘free weights’ at home apart from meditation,” he said.

He agreed that in future, players would be wary of wild celebrations and group hugs. “I think we might go back to the good old days when fielders would still stand in their designated positions after the fall of a wicket and clap. May be handshakes will be replaced by a ‘Namaste’,” Rahane said.

‘Changes in lifestyle’

“But once sport resumes, you can’t take anything for granted. The safety of the fans will be of utmost importance. There will be changes in lifestyle while travelling. Especially before and after the match,” Rahane said.

Rahane, however, was non-committal on whether there should be a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball. “I would like to wait and watch. You will only get a fair idea about revised rules once play resumes.”

Rahane was positive about his chances of getting a run in limited-overs cricket. “It’s all about being positive. I want to do well for my country in all formats. I have belief in myself. You never know what the future has in store for you. This lockdown has taught us to be more patient, believe in my routines and I am confident, the end result will be great,” Rahane said.