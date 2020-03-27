Rahul Dev on lockdown amid coronavirus crisis: ‘Shooting is the last thing on my mind, I really wish I am able to get back to work’

The lockdown owing to Covid-19 has spelled doom for daily life. Work life has also come to a standstill, including showbiz, as shoots have been stalled indefinitely. Actor Rahul Dev, however, is not sweating too much about it.

Sharing why, he says, “Yes, I have been affected as well. But the last thing on my mind right now is the delay in my schedule this year. I know it is my livelihood, but still, shooting is the last thing on my mind. I shouldn’t be saying it and putting it out in the universe like that. I really wish I am able to get back to work quickly and things are normal. But we have to look at the bigger picture, and that is to stay indoors and try to contain the spread.”

Another reason why the 51-year-old is not bogged down too much by it is because his new web show will make its way as per schedule, something which wouldn’t be possible had it been a film.

“Of course, we can’t deny that OTTs are keeping things on track,” says Dev, whose new web film, Operation Parindey, is already streaming online. However, the actor is quick to point out that there were two series lined up for release this year, but now things look a bit uncertain as there are still huge chunks that need to be shot. “Poison 2 was supposed to make its way by the end of this month or in April, but the shoot is not over yet. So, I don’t see that coming out. I was also doing another game-changing web series that was scheduled for September, but more than half of the shoot remains to be done. So, I don’t know what will happen to it,” he shares.

