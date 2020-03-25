Rahul Dravid reveals why CSK, RCB share different fortunes in IPL



Rahul Dravid played for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2010. (Source: File Photo)

Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have contested in every edition. Yet, the teams are polar opposites in terms of success — CSK have won the tournament three times whereas RCB are yet to get their hands on the trophy.

Rahul Dravid, who started off his IPL career with RCB and later found some success with Rajasthan Royals had his say on the Chennai-based and Bengaluru-based franchises in Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde’s 2019 book, ‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution‘.

“When they got into the IPL, Chennai probably had an advantage over a lot of other franchises because their owners, India Cements, were already in the business of running cricket teams,” Dravid was quoted as saying in the book.

Apart from the factor of India Cements, the 47-year-old added that their recruitment on ground and scouting staffs have always played a major role in their 2010, 2011, and 2018 successes.

“CSK was just the most high-profile team that they ran. So in a sense they’ve always had people on the ground and their scouting system was probably better right at the start than any other team,” he further added.

On the other hand, talking about RCB’s constant failure in securing the IPL, Dravid said, “Bangalore have never balanced their team very well. I think they’ve been very poor with selections and auctions.”

Even though the franchise had considerable power-hitters like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Marcus Stoinis, RCB could never manage to assert their dominance on the T20 league. Dravid believes that RCB had their best year when they invested in a bowler to balance out things.

“They had their best year when they had a bowler like Mitchell Starc who was able to close out games for them. But they kept going out and picking gun batsmen,” he added.

