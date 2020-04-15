Rahul Gandhi Asks Govt to Issue Ration Cards to Poor for Free Ration during Lockdown

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into the gathering of migrants at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station and smelt a political conspiracy behind a social media campaign to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also demanded that immediate ration cards be issued to the poor to enable them to get free ration, while Priyanka Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to help migrant workers stranded at various places in the country.

Seeking to blame the Centre, Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan cited a South Central railway communication of April 13 about special trains for migrants, saying it could have triggered the gathering at Bandra.

There was, however, no immediate comment from the Railway Ministry in Delhi about the allegations made.

The Congress leader said the incident is an attempt to disrupt communal harmony in the state and negate the state’s efforts in fighting coronavirus.

Rahul Gandhi demanded issuance of emergency ration cards to the poor who are struggling without food in this crisis.

“We appeal to the government to issue emergency ration cards in this crisis, for all those who are struggling due to lack of ration in this lockdown. Lakhs of Indians are not able to avail PDS facilities without ration cards. While grains are rotting in warehouses, hundreds of hungry stomachs are waiting. Inhuman!,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help stranded workers reach their villages, saying arrangements for sending them home should have been made in advance.

“For God’s sake, Narendra Modi ji please help them,” Priyanka Gandhi said while highlighting the plight of migrant workers.