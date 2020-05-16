Rahul Mahajan, wife in home quarantine after cook tests positive for Covid-19

TV personality and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has been in home quarantine, along with his wife Natalya, after their cook tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rahul told Times of India in an interview, “Natalya and I initially panicked a bit, when her cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well. We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease.” The cook was immediately hospitalised while Rahul and Natalya have been in quarantine since May 9, the daily added.

Also read: The world has been moving at an insane pace: Lisa Ray

Recently, TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also under home quarantine after it was suspected that her cook had contracted Covid-19. The actor had said then, “I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It’s not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up.”

Devoleena had also clarified that her cook did not test positive. “I don’t know why it spread like wildfire that he has contracted Coronavirus. The government has put him up in some hotel. He’s been looked after very well. Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more