Rainbow babies after the storm

While it’s been dark in the world during this pandemic, I have been lucky to be home with Otis. He continues to always be a bright spot in our lives everyday no matter what is happening in the world. It’s wild because I always get the sweetest messages from friends and readers sending me DM’s about how Otis will brighten their day with the daily videos and peeks into our life that I share there. To say my smile grows every time I read that is the truth. Otis is a light in the storm in so many ways.

If you aren’t familiar, it was a very tough road for us to find our way to Otis. I first shared our struggles with infertility in one of the hardest posts I never thought I would have needed to write. A round of IVF, Embryo Transfer that ended in the most heartbreak I have ever endured. We went through IVF round 2, and then IVF round 3 in what seemed like a never ended series of battles. Finally, after 2 years of fertility treatments and a second embryo transfer, the world became brighter for us when I got the call that I was pregnant. On August 25th, 2018, Otis was born into the world. To say he is a miracle is an understatement. So often I find myself staring at him and having tears well up just taking in his smile, holding him a little bit tighter, and really remembering just how special it is to have him with us.

Those that have battled fertility are warriors. While you move past it, its never something you forget. In the end, it’s shown me the immense strength I never knew I had. It has always been a journey of tremendous challenge but also one filled with hope. And it leads me to share one of the most special collaborations I could share with you today to bring some thought and love to National Infertility Week.

I had met Nikki (virtually) through my sister in law and became a huge fan of her brand, Clover Baby & Kids, and her sleep-to-play essentials for little ones. Nikki and her co-owner Shannon are a female founded, mom-led company. They launched the brand in November 2017 and oversee every aspect of the company. Nikki struggled with infertility so connecting with others who struggled was a passion of hers as well. I loved their clothes from the beginning with the most adorable hand painted prints, fun colors, and most of all super cozy for Otis. When they came to me with an idea to celebrate those parents that finally got their miracle babies, I was so excited to help spread the love and joy of celebrating such a special moment for those parents. Rainbows are a celebration after the storm. A symbol of hope for those who have fought and continue to fight infertility. The rainbow print is so special coming in two color schemes. I have always loved rainbows especially given our story and I love that this set is perfect for Otis as there are two different colors to choose what you vibe with more. It’s honestly a dream come true to work with these women on this project. There is not a day that passes that I don’t give thanks and celebrate Otis. Without hope and strength, he might not have been here. For all my fertility warriors out there fighting the fight, we are all with you. I see you. I feel you. My heart is hugging yours. Please don’t ever give up. Keep fighting.

Given the unique atmosphere of the world, while we wait for the official launch of the rainbow collection, you can visit the preview page here where you can sign up to receive early access to shop it! Plus, signing up will automatically enter you to win two of the rainbow styles. We will randomly select one lucky winner once the product is available. Please help me to support one of my favorite small businesses as well as such an important cause. Thank you always, from the bottom of my heart for supporting my business that in turn, supports my family. Much love from myself, Otis and Blake. We hope you love the collection. Stay strong friends.

Visit the Clover Baby & Kids x EatSleepWear Rainbow collection here

