Raintree Systems Announces Keynote Speakers for TherapyCon '24

Patient and provider advocate and expert on accountability to headline annual conference and expo for therapy and rehab industry, March 6-8, 2024, in Las Vegas

TEMECULA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acclaimed inspirational speakers Allison Massari and Alex Sheen will be the keynote speakers at TherapyCon ’24, to be held March 6-8, 2024, at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

TherapyCon is the premier event in the U.S. for therapy and rehabilitation professionals. It is organized by Raintree Systems, a leading provider of software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, including award-winning electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, scheduling, billing, practice management, and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions.

In her keynote address, “You Are the Medicine,” Massari will relate her compelling story of recovering from a life-threatening car accident, which left her with second- and third-degree burns over 50% of her body. She will speak to the importance of committed and empathetic care providers and will help her audience find new strength and resiliency within the challenges of their demanding healthcare work environments.

To learn more about Allison Massari, click here.

Alex Sheen is founder of “because I said I would,” a social movement and nonprofit dedicated to bettering humanity through promises made and kept. Alex and his organization send “promise cards” to anyone in the world at no cost, and the promises written on those cards have made headlines around the world. Alex is a five-time TEDx Talk speaker and his charitable work has been featured on ABC World News, The Today Show, NPR, CNN and elsewhere.

To lean more about Alex Sheen, click here.

In addition, Raintree Systems CEO Nick Hedges will deliver a State of the Industry address, providing his perspective on technological advancements, regulatory updates, the patient journey and evolving healthcare models.

What to expect at TherapyCon ’24

Attendees will hear from industry experts on a range of relevant and interesting topics. Conference sessions are organized under five different tracks:

Clinical Efficiency Patient Journey Revenue Cycle Business Operations Regulatory, Compliance, & Security

The full agenda of TherapyCon ’24 can be viewed here.

Attendees can expect:

Real-world, actionable insights on the tactics and tools that make for a better practice today…and a stronger one tomorrow.

Immersive learning experiences that will expand your skill set and help prepare you for whatever the future holds.

Opportunities to connect and trade tips, tricks, and best practices with other Therapy and Rehab professionals.

Expert-led, industry-focused sessions crafted to help you run a more efficient, successful practice.

A world-class exhibit hall, where you can discover and explore cutting-edge products and services.

Games, contests, an epic after-party, and lots of shenanigans (yes, shenanigans) to keep you entertained.

“TherapyCon is the best place for practice owners and practitioners to gain critical knowledge that will help them succeed in business while providing the best care for their patients,” said Hedges. “It’s three days of learning and networking that will provide a return for years.”

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to “Software-as-a-Relationship” uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/.

