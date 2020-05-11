Raising A Healthy Dog In Your Home – Hollybee Tells

If you have a dog, then ensuring it is healthy is going to be one of your biggest goals. You don’t want your dog to be unhappy that’s for sure, but to keep them happy, they’ve got to stay healthy. There’s plenty that you can do to keep your dog’s health in the best condition, but if you don’t know exactly how to handle this, then we’re here to help. In this article, we’re going to be discussing how to raise a healthy dog in your home, so keep reading if you want to find out more.

Plenty Of Exercise

Your dog is going to need plenty of exercise. Now, it depends on the size of the dog and the breed as to how much exactly this is going to be, so we suggest looking it up online or asking your vet to get accurate information. The general idea is that the bigger the dog, the more exercise they are going to need, so keep this in mind if you’re going to get a German Shepherd or a GreyHound!

Exercise doesn’t have to be going on a walk, even though it’s best if you can fit in at least one per day. Playing inside, or in the garden, as long as they are running around, is also fine. So, if you want to head out into the garden, throw their toy around or run around with them, this is also a great way to bond with your dog while still getting in the amount of exercise they need.

The Right Kind Of Food

You also want to think about the kind of food you are giving them. The same as with humans, a dog being overweight could cause them some health problems, so you need to monitor how much they eat and make sure you buy healthy dog food so that you know they are getting everything they need.

Your vet will be able to tell you how much food your dog needs, however, it is written on most dog food packages how much of the food to give your dog dependent on their weight. Just try to stick to this as much as you can, and your dog should be absolutely fine. However, if it appears that they are having problems with that particular brand of food, don’t hesitate to change them to something new.

Lots Of Affection

Like we said above, if you want your dog to be healthy, then they need to be happy, and dogs love affection. As such, you need to ensure that you are giving your dog plenty of affection when you are around. This is particularly important if you are not home as much as you would like to be because of work or other commitments. Show your dog how much you love them, and let them love you back. This will make them extremely happy, trust us on that!

We hope that you have found this article helpful, and now see some of the ways that you can go about raising a healthy dog in your home. Good luck, and have the best time with your new furry little friend.

