Rajamouli’s RRR Starring Jnr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn And Alia Bhatt Motion Poster Out

S. S Rajamouli‘s film announcements, sequel announcements and poster reveals are always worth the wait. Do you remember the craze around ‘why Kattappa killed Baahubali‘? Above all, the filmmaker’s movies have never ceased to amaze the audience with its larger than life and action-packed premises. On the occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi, the makers of the film made an announcement on the magnum opus being titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR. The director took to his social media to unveil the long-overdue title logo and the motion poster.

Stay Home… Stay Safe…

A HUMBLE REQUEST! #RRRMotionPosterTomorrow pic.twitter.com/S1mQKhvrR6 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2020

Visibly, Rajamouli has pitted Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jnr NTR against each other in the film. The director presents Ram Charan as fire and Jr NTR as water. This again takes me back to the equation the two brothers, Baahubali and Bhallaldeva in Baahubali. In RRR however, it gives me the impression that the characters might unify for the benefit of all. At the end of the video, you can see both the characters have their hands on one of the Rs, which reads ‘Roar’.

The movie is based on the lives of the freedom fighters and is being produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner. Also, this is the first time the filmmaker will be making a film inspired by true events.

Apart from the electrifying motion poster, the magnum opus also stars a stellar star cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Hollywood stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris have also been roped in for the movie.

RRR will also mark the debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in Telegu cinema! The film is slated to release on January 8, 2021.