Rajeev Khandelwal: ‘My films are an achievement which is just for myself, they’re not to prove a point to anyone’

After making his mark in films and television, actor Rajeev Khandelwal is now dabbling in theatre. The actor opens up about his first play, Court Martial, he also speaks about life during lockdown. Rajeev is at his residence in Goa with his wife.

Your debut play Court Martial is now out.

I have always wanted to perform live in front of an audience but I could never muster enough courage to actually do that. Court Martial on Zee Theatre was like a trial; I thought if I could pull this off, I would be more confident in front of a live audience. The experience was wonderful. It’s very passionate and different play as it will not give you even one moment to get up from your seat to go and do something else. It’s a very intriguing play with lot of suspense and many powerful performances including mine.

I was picked up for the role of Captain Vikas. You see the whole play through his eyes. It is a 90-minute play with just a tea break after duration of 30 minutes to change the camera length.

Rajeev Khandelwal as Captain Vikas in Court Martial.

You have covered all platforms.

I have done everything and I have also hosted. What excites me the most is that I can be part of any medium. I am not limited by a medium and when you can do what you have always thought of, it’s a sense of achievement. My films are an achievement which is just for myself, they’re not to prove a point to anyone. It makes me feel good that I am not limited by a medium.

Why do we see you in a limited number of projects?

I go by my instinct and I do fewer projects because my life is not just about my work. If you look at my career right from the beginning, you will see long breaks. The reason is: I live my life in intervals, otherwise I’m working. I don’t sleep eat, drink, work. I sleep, eat, drink my dreams that have nothing to do with my work. There is another life which occupies a bigger chunk in my head than my work. If you tell me that you are not going to be seen for one year, I’m fine with it as I am not insecure and I will probably tell myself that I will start from scratch. I have reached here because of me. If people forget me, I will start from scratch.

I finish a project, I take off for a holiday with my wife. My longest holiday has been of 35 days. We come back and spend some time at home and then I work so that I can spend on my holiday. I have enough money to survive without doing projects on a regular basis.

You cannot travel during lockdown. What keeps you busy these days?

I travel at home as well. We have a recreational home in Goa and it has three levels. We spend the first part of the day on the middle floor, we move to the lower level in the second part of the day and go to the top floor in the evening. There are reasons to it as the kitchen and sitting area is on the middle floor so we spend time there till lunch. Post lunch, we move to the entertainment room on the lower level where we can watch TV for a couple of hours and I can work on some other things. Then we come back to the top floor where our bedroom is located. This is a daily ritual that we spend time in all the rooms and keep running around the house throughout the day.

I also tend to my plants and grow a lot of fruits and vegetables. It also includes speaking to my neighbours that jackfruits have come or not, how are the chikus doing or the mangoes are ripe or not. My whole day is spent doing this and my workout. Since there is no gym, I swim in my little pool. I am fortunately in a good space during lockdown. I cannot feel very good about it as my near and dear ones are facing difficulties. We are not facing challenges which my friends are facing in Mumbai and Delhi.

Do you have any projects lined up in future?

There is nothing lined up for anyone right now for a certain period. I do not know how and when things will resume, so there is no point talking about it.

