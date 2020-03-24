Rajkumar Rao Chops Veggies While Sweetheart Patrlekhaa Plays Co-Chef

From brooming, cooking to doing dishes, our B-town celebrities are indulging in literally every household activity as they are quarantined at home. While many are thinking of all the beer and skittles they are missing out amid the pandemic, our favourite celebrities are making the most of it. Actor Rajkummar Rao and his lady love Patralekhaa stirred up a storm in the kitchen. The Made In China star took to his social media to show-off his chopping skills as he whipped up a scrumptious and healthy meal. Sharing a glimpse from his meal prep to the final cooked dish, Rajkummar gave his fans a little sneak-peak of his chef-skills.

The actor shared 2 pictures on his Instagram stories. In the first picture, he and filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary are seen chopping tomatoes and onions. Rajkummar in his caption says, “The first step of cooking is chopping vegetables. And if it is onions, you can wear sunglasses too“. The actor-filmmaker duo is seen donning a pair of glasses to avoid crying because of the onions, while Patralekhaa captures the moment. The second picture shows us a glimpse of the yummy dishes prepared by them. He captions the photo, “Aur Khaana Taiyyar! Channa masala, moong dal aur quinoa. (And food’s ready! Channa masala, moong dal and quinoa)”

Check out Rajkummar’s picture here:

Rajkummar Rao; chopping vegetables (Source: Instagram | @rajkummar_rao)

Meanwhile, on March 19, the actor completed a decade in the Bollywood film industry. He shared a collage of all the different characters he played on his social media. The actor penned down a heartfelt note for his fans and loved ones. He wrote, “I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work“. His colleagues and friends like Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and many more sent their warm wishes for him on his post.

Have a look:

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film Roohiafza. He also has Hansal Mehta‘s Chhalaang opposite Nushrat Bharucha.