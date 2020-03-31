Rakesh Roshan talks about Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s return to their house —read deets | Bollywood Life

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne are one couple in the industry who have good relations even after they got divorced. The two have always been together to take care of their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They often go on vacation together and they look like a happy family. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Sussanne Khan, who separated from Hrithik and stayed in a different house, has temporarily moved in with the actor for the best interests of their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing this good news with his fans and followers, Hrithik shared a picture of Sussanne Khan from his house on Instagram. Along with the picture he wrote, “”It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sanjay Dutt pleads with people to stay at home — watch video

He praised his ex-wife for her decision and wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️.” Now, Hrithik Roshan‘s father Rakesh Roshan has spoken about Sussanne Khan’s decision to stay with them in their house. In an interview with Spotboye, he said, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.” Also Read – Hrithik Roshan shares a video of son Hrehaan’s birthday in this time of social distancing; Tiger Shroff calls it amazing

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sussanne Khan’s birthday wish for her ‘Ray of sonshine’, Hrehaan is beautiful — watch video

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.