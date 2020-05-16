Rakul Preet Singh Gives A Perfect Reply To KRK As He Asks If She Is Buying Alcohol Amid Lockdown

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been always grabbing headlines for his controversial tweets. He leaves no opportunity to troll Bollywood celebs. Recently he received major backlash when he made a rather offensive comment on Rishi Kapoor’s demise. In his tweet KRK asked Rishi Kapoor to not breathe his last as the liquor shops were about to open. Soon people started slamming him and even trended #SuspendKRK on Twitter.

Now, the latest victim of his troll was actress Rakul Preet Singh. KRK took to twitter and shared a video of Rakul buying a bottle from a medical store and walking acknowledging the paparazzi. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “What was Rakul Preet buying during lockdown? She was buying alcohol?”

Within no time, Rakul cleared his doubt and asked him as to since when medical stores have started selling alcohol. She wrote,“Oh wow! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol.”

On the work front, Rakul has a good line up of projects in her kitty. She has been practising social distancing since the lockdown came in effect and has been doing her bit by providing two meals per day to over 200 families of a slum in Gurugram.

