Rakul Preet Singh says star kids don’t have to hound producers for offers, admits Alia Bhatt ‘is best actor we have’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has said that star kids do not have to hound producers until they get film offers, unlike those with no connections in the film industry such as herself. Rakul was speaking to Pinkvilla about nepotism in the film industry.

She said, “It might take longer and it definitely does take longer. They don’t have to make those calls or messages. We have to keep messaging and hounding people till that one offer or call comes. But at the end, at some point, you have to just keep believing in yourself.”

The actor, who recently appeared opposite Ajay Devgn in the box office hit De De Pyaad De, admitted that Alia Bhatt is the best actor in the industry, even though she belongs to a film family. She said, “If you’re only talented, you will last long. If today, people say Alia Bhatt had it easy, I wouldn’t say so. In fact, Alia is amazing and she’s the best actor we have today and she’s proven it. At the same time, you have an Anushka Sharma who is not a filmy kid and is also amazing.”

Rakul said that it is only normal for parents to impart the professional knowledge that they have to their kids. “If I had to join the army or do something which my dad knows about, he would have given me his advice. And it’s too bad if some big producer is not related to me. It’s fine. Eventually, it’s only talent that takes people ahead,” she said.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh and her family are feeding 200 families living in Gurugram slum everyday: ‘Will do it till lockdown is in place’

The actor, who is currently observing the nationwide lockdown like the majority of the country, recently pledged to provide meals to 200 families near her Gurugram home. “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place,” she said in a Times of India interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more