Ralph Fiennes Is Reportedly Playing Miss Trunchbull In A New Netflix “Matilda” Movie

Posted on by


Someone please tell me how to feel.

If you love the 1996 film adaption of Roald Dahl’s original story Matilda, starring Danny Devito and Mara Wilson, you are not alone.


Jersey Films

The story has also been made into a successful musical! Matilda The Musical was on Broadway 2013-2017 and has been successfully running in London since 2011.

Well hold on to your loins because there’s a new Matilda movie coming out that is based on the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s original story.


Dennis Kelly

Sound the alarms, a Matilda reboot is coming! No word on when they are supposed to start filming though.

According to an early report from Deadline, Miss Trunchbull is set to be played by a man. And not just any man, but Ralph Fiennes.


Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

We’ve seen him play a convincing Voldemort, so maybe he can channel some of that negative energy for this character?

This isn’t the first time Trunchbull has been played by a man. The long-running Matilda The Musical show in London and various American productions have featured headmistress Trunchbull played by men.


Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

Bertie Carvel played Miss Trunchbull in the original Broadway production of Matilda The Musical.

There’s a lot of talk about who should play other iconic characters like Miss Honey.

Jodie Comer is the favourite to play Miss Honey in the #Matilda musical movie. https://t.co/MDcEwlyfn0

There has been no confirmation of other actors attached to the film.

What do you think of this new Matilda movie in the works? Do you think Ralph Fiennes is the right choice for this iconic character?!


Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

Sound off in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.





Source link