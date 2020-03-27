Ram Charan looks unbelievably beefed up in first teaser of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Watch video

The first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) was unveiled on Friday on the occasion of the actor’s 35th birthday.

The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces the character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullets surrender to him.

In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period portion which will be a flashback.

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era and will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while Olivia Morris will be paired with Jr NTR.

RRR will release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The producer has already made it clear that they are leaving no stone unturned to make the film, which is touted to elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.

