Ram Charan may play a cameo in uncle Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu film

Actor Ram Charan, as per reports, may be roped in to play a cameo in his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu period drama, which will be directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan are set to join hands for an epic period drama. It’s tipped to be a historical drama set against Mughal empire. Keen to pull off a casting coup, Krish is seriously considering roping in Ram Charan for a cameo.

“Krish wants to make it a memorable film in his career and is keen to approach Charan for a guest appearance. This character plays an important role in taking forward Pawan Kalyan’s journey in the narrative. If everything goes as planned, the director may meet Charan soon after the actor wraps up shooting for RRR,” a source was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of Krish and Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of two years.

Krish has completed the script work and is currently busy finalising rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will feature two leading ladies.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh complained about her on family WhatsApp group, calls her ‘phat-phat’

Meanwhile, Kalyan has recently completed shooting for Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Bollywood multiplex hit Pink. The remake has been directed Venu Sriram. To be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more