Ram Gopal Varma posts throwback pick of Urmila Matondkar with a bizarre comment | Bollywood Life

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has posted a throwback picture of actress Urmila Matondkar from her child artiste days in Masoom, but it is Varma’s bizarre play of words in the caption of the snapshot that is grabbing attention. Varma took to Twitter and shared a monochrome picture from the set of Shekhar Kapur’s 1982 film, “Masoom”. In the photograph, Kapur is seen with the film’s lead pair of Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, and child actors Jugal Hansraj and Urmila. Also Read – Tuesday Trivia: Did you know about birthday boy Ram Gopal Varma’s most ambitious project, which never took off?

Hey ⁦@shekharkapur⁩ This is a priceless team photo of ur evergreen great film MASOOM ..Just can’t believe that little girl in ur hands grew up to become a RANGEELA??? pic.twitter.com/UnoE5suhUm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2020

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ram Gopal Varma joked about being COVID 19 positive as he was ‘bored’! BEAT THAT

Thirteen years later, Varma would cast Urmila as heroine in his 1995 superhit Rangeela opposite Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, and the actress would become an overnight star. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan makes Sunil Grover emotional

To come back to Tuesday’s post, Varma wrote with the throwback “Masoom” pic: “Hey @shekharkapur This is a priceless team photo of ur evergreen great film ‘MASOOM’ ..Just can’t believe that little girl in ur hands grew up to become a ‘RANGEELA’.”

The 1983 film Masoom starred Naseeruddin, Shabana, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey. It was an adaptation of 1980 novel “Man, Woman and Child” by Erich Segal.

He recently faced the wrath of trolls when he joked about being diagnosed with coronavirus on April Fool’s Day. The director, who has made plenty of films till now, was bashed right, left and centre for his stupid joke, which was not even funny. The filmmaker had tweeted, “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona.” Following which, he put up a clarification on Twitter and wrote, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s an April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway, I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I didn’t offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.”

(With inputs from IANS)

