Ram Gopal Varma shares stunning pics of Mumbai in lockdown: ‘It’s the people who make it look so ugly’

With the entire word under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the empty streets and towns are a sight to behold. Large cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and more look unrecognisable as people stay locked in homes while nature takes over.

On Friday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared multiple pictures of his beloved city Mumbai. The photos offer a rare perspective with not a single human soul in sight at iconic spots of the city. Varma thought the city looks nothing less than a European tourist spot. “Mumbai looking as beautiful as any european country proves that it’s the people who make it look so ugly,” he wrote. The photos show Flora Fountain and the Gateway of India.

Mumbai looking as beautiful as any european country proves that it’s the people who make it look so ugly 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/BIC5RQdXPA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2020

While his followers did appreciate the beauty of the monuments, they also reminded Varma that it was humans who build these as well. “It’s the people who built it,” read one comment. “Not the people. But over population is the problem. And yes ppl need to learn some etiquette and hygiene habits,” read another comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Varma paid his regards to the doctors, who are working tirelessly for treating patients suffering from Covid-19. Varma tweeted pictures of medical practitioners from Italy, who developed rashes and marks on their faces due to wearing surgical masks for a very long time. The pictures of these doctors are currently doing rounds on the internet.

“Heart goes out to the doctors who developed rashes due to continuously wearing surgical masks and goggles,” tweeted Varma.

In India, total number of positive coronavirus cases on Friday climbed to 724 with death toll rising to 17. In order to combat the spread of coronavirus, India went into a lockdown, starting Wednesday.

