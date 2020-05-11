Ram Gopal Varma Tweets a Sexist Remark on Girls Buying Alcohol, Sona Mohapatra Slams Him

As India entered the third phase of the lockdown and some curbs were eased, the center of attention for those deprived their daily or weekly booze was clearly the alcohol shops. On May 4, when the liquor shops were allowed to open, people queued up outside the shops to bundle up bottles amid lockdown.

Some pictures went viral in which women were seen queuing up outside the shops for buying alcohol. Sharing one such picture on Twitter, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma suggested that women buying liquor should not complain about domestic violence.

He wrote, “Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men.”

This didn’t go down well with people on social media and especially Sona Mohapatra who slammed him for his sexist remark.

She wrote, “Dear Mr RGV, time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality. Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has the right to be drunk & violent.”

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

Several celebrities have already advised against the opening of liquor shops during the lockdown period.

“Opening liquor shops during the lockdown will only bring disastrous results. In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous for women and children,” lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote in a tweet.

Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 2, 2020

In the third phase of the lockdown starting May 4, sale of liquor, paan, tobacco is to be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not over 5 persons at one time at shop. These shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas. However, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places during lockdown.

Source