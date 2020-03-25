Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar’s show to replace Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya during lockdown: Ekta Kapoor

The television industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With all shoots stalled till April 15 at least, many daily soaps have exhausted their episode bank and channels are banking on re-runs till the situation returns to normalcy.

As a goodwill gesture during the nationwide lockdown, producer Ekta Kapoor has announced that Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, an ALTBalaji web series featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, will now air on Zee TV and replace the popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “V tough times but we will get through together. Since we cannot make any more eps of #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya we have extended our family shows to @zeetv so 9 pm to 10 pm instead of karan preeta or abhi Pragya u will see tipsy n karan! we can’t do anything to help our viewers but entertain them during these tough stressed times so this gem from our library for u all! Ur fav couple #sakshitanwar n @iamramkapoor r back from tonight 9-10pm in#karletubhimohabat on tv! Enjoy n stay home n stay safe.”

Also see: Hrithik Roshan says ex Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved in with him to co-parent sons during lockdown, see pic

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat tells the story of superstar Karan Khanna (Ram Kapoor), who takes a trip to Mahabaleshwar with his strict counsellor Dr Tripurasundari Nagrajan aka Tipsy (Sakshi Tanwar). How an unlikely romance blossoms between the two, who are polar opposites of each other, forms the crux of the show.

Ekta earlier shared that all administrative and production work across her production houses – Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALTBalaji – has been halted until further notice. “Amongst many firsts, this is the first time we have shut office, as the team worked even during the floods, terror attacks and bank holidays. But today is not about spirit, but safety!” she wrote in an Instagram post, announcing the shutdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more