Ramayan 18 April 2020 morning episode: Ravana gets brutally killed by Lord Rama, Vibhishan is crowned as Lankesh | Bollywood Life

Today’s episode begins with Ravana and Rama arguing as Ravana blames Rama for killing his brother and sons. Lord Rama also assures him that he will end up Ravana’s life for sure for his wrong deeds. Both of them start attacking each other with their arrows. Ravana starts using his elusive powers but Lord Rama also can counter attack him with the magical chariot. Rama asks his charioteer to move the chariot faster as he wants to defeat Ravana at any cost. Everyone else observes the tough war between Ravana and Lord Rama. Lord Rama succeeds in killing Ravana’s charioteer. Rama also beheads Ravana’s body but as Ravana is blessed to have 10 heads, he doesn’t die. Lord Rama wonders to see that. Ravana keeps laughing loudly. Lord Indra and many other wonder about it. Lord Bramha shares that Ravana will be restless and will forget about Sita as Rama will keep beheading him. In the next moment Vibhishan tells Lord Rama that Ravana has amrit in his nabhi which is helping him come alive again. Ravana learns that Vibhishan has told the truth to Rama, he gets angry. Also Read – Ramayan 17 April 2020 Morning episode update: Ravana enters the battle field against Lord Rama

But soon Lord Rama hits Ravana’s nabhi with his arrow. Rama’s chariot asks Rama to use Bramhastra to kill Ravana. Accordingly Lord Rama hits Ravana with Bramhastra. Ravana gets killed but he admits that Rama is the avatar of Vishnu. So he takes Rama’s name with respect as ‘Shree Ram’. Everyone hails for Lord Rama for his victory over Rama. Rama also expresses gratitude towards Sugreev, Angad, Hanuman, Jambvat, Vibhishan for their help. Vibhishan has mixed feelings as his elder brother Ravana dies in the war. He gets into tears. He feels sorry as Ravana never listened to him when Vibhisha tried to make him understand that he should back off and surrender Lord Rama. Lord Rama and Laxman console him. Meanwhile Ravana’s queens and servants arrive at the battle field as they learn about Ravana’s sad demise. They resent with the death of their husband who was a great worrier but his ego killed him. Also Read – Ramayan 16 April 2020 Morning episode written update: Laxman comes back to life, Meghnath disappears from the the war front

Also Read – Ramayan 15 April 2020 evening episode written update: Meghnath hits Laxman, Hanuman to bring Sanjeevani to save Laxman’s life

Lord Rama asks Vibhishan to be strong and console his family. But Mandodari blame Vibhishan for going against his elder brother. Vibhishan tries to explain his side. Ravana’s father-in-law also gets hurtful. But he also surrenders to Lord Rama asking him to take the ownership of Lanka. But Lord Rama tells him that he has not defeated Ravana in order to acquire Lanka but to teach a lesson to Ravana for his deeds. He also declares that Vibhishan will be the next Lankesh of Lanka. Lord Rama asks Vibhishan to perform last rites of Ravana as per their rituals. Accordingly Vibhishan performs last rites of his elder brother Ravana. Later Lord Rama makes Vibhishan understand that his duties are most important than his emotions as he will be responsible for taking care of the people of Lanka being the emperor. Lord Rama also sends Laxman, Sugreev and Hanuman for the coronation of Vibhishan in Lanka. Accordingly Vibhishan is crowned as the King of Lanka. Everyone hails for the new king Vibhishan.

Vibhishan then comes to Lord Rama and seeks blessings from Lord Rama. Lord Rama also blesses Vibhishan. Laxman and Hanuman get eager to rescue Sita. Lord Rama asks Hanuman to inform Sita about the victory. Hanuman enters Lanka. He finds that that everyone is hailing for Lord Rama. Hanuman then heads towards Ashok Vatika where Sita is waiting for Lord Rama. He informs Sita about Rama’s victory. Sita gets into tears. Hanuman wonders to see that. Sita is so delighted to know that Lord Rama has defeated Ravana for her. Sita blesses Hanuman for his help. She requests Hanuman to ask Rama permit her meet him very soon as she is very restless to see her Lord. Hanuman agrees and goes to Shree Rama to convey her message. Hanuman asks Lord Rama for the delay in bringing Sita back. Lord Rama tells him to be patient and asks Vibhishan to free up Sita & send her along with Hanuman. Vibhishan immediately leaves to obey the orders. Lord Rama is equally eager to meet his wife Sita.

Laxman asks Rama why he didnt send him to bring Sita. Lord Rama in turn asks Laxman to arrange for some fire as Sita will have to cross a fire door while she will come back to him. Laxman gets very furious with his elder brother. But Rama explains that he is doing so as he wants to take Sita back from Agni Dev. Laxman wonders about it. Lord Rama explains to Laxman that he knew that Ravana will kidnap Sita. So he had told Sita to co-operate him till he kills all the monsters and asks Agni Deva to take care of Sita till then. Laxman apologizes for getting upset with Rama. Soon they hear that Sita is back in the bay. Many of the Wanar sena are eager to see mata Sita. Sita arrives there. Lord Rama asks Sita to pass the Agnipariksha. Accordingly Sita asks Laxman to set fire. Laxman sets fire with tears in eyes. Agni Dev brings Sita back to Lord Rama. Rama is very much delighted as he gets his Sita back. Laxman also gets very emotional to see his mother Sita back.

