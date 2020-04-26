Ramayan: Arun Govil aka Ram makes a SHOCKING revelation; says, ‘No government has honoured me’ | Bollywood Life

Nobody can make Ramayan the way Ramanand Sagar made, back in the 80s. Even after so many years, the mythological show remains to be everyone’s favourite. The show’s re-run has created history even in this crisis. That’s how powerful Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is. Its re-run has undoubtedly benefitted Doordarshan, with the channel witnessing high TRP’s. At the same time, Arun Govil aka Ram, Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita and Sunil Lahri aka Laxman, are getting the same amount of love and appreciation, they used to receive back in the day. It seems they are reliving their good old days. And things definitely couldn’t get better for the terrific trio of Ramayan. Also Read – Ramayan: Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita posts BTS throwback pic with creator Ramanand Sagar and Arun Govil; netizens point out the photobombers

Despite receiving endless love from the masses, Arun Govil has only one regret. The actor recently revealed that despite giving his best performance in Ramayan, he has never been honoured by any government. Expressing his displeasure over the same, the veteran actor tweeted, “Be it a state government or central, no government has honoured me till date. I belong to Uttar Pradesh, but the government there has never given me any honour. I have been in Mumbai for 50 years, but the Maharashtra government has also not given me any honour.” Also Read – Arun Govil: I don’t think 100 Bollywood films would have given me what Ram’s role in Ramayan did

Check out Arun Govil’s tweet here:

चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण https://t.co/C91yuJClMr — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

Also Read – Ramayan: Prasar Bharti CEO clarifies after viewers allege key scenes of Ravan’s brother Ahiravan were edited

Recently, the actor also revealed how people rejected him for many projects due to his strong on-screen image of Lord Ram from Ramayan. “When I wanted to return to Bollywood, the producers said, ‘Your image as Ram is so strong, we cannot cast you as anyone else or give you a supporting role.’ They felt that I was not suited for commercial movies anymore. That became the biggest minus point of my career, and I realised that I could never return to showbiz the way I wanted to. I took up a few TV shows, but every time I did something, people rejected me saying, ‘Arre, Ramji kya kar rahe hain’,” he told Times Of India.

It’s quite sad to know that an actor of his calibre had to witness such hardships in his career.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.