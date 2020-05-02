Ramayan: Arun Govil reveals which sequence made him extremely emotional in a chat session on Twitter | Bollywood Life

Doordarshan has hit a jackpot with the repeat telecast of Ramayan. The show got 77 million viewers beating records set by shows by Game Of Thrones and Big Bang Theory. Ramayan, which ran in the 1980’s was produced by Ramanand Sagar. Tonight, we had the #UttarRamayanFinale episode and it was loved by the viewers. The show’s leading man, Arun Govil conducted a #AskArun session. When someone asked him which was his most emotional sequence he said it was the time when Lord Rama meets Bharat. As we know, when Bharat meets Lord Rama in the forest, he tells him that he will not sit on the throne despite his mother’s wishes. Arun Govil revealed that the show was shot majorly in Umbargaon. The actor also said that his grandson who is six years old loves to watch the show. Here is a look at the chat session… Also Read – #UttarRamayanfinale: Fans thank late Ramanand Sagar for the moving epic ⁠— read tweets

What according to you is the main reason behind super success of Ramayana ? #AskArun — Hrithikian Nivas Bishnoi™ (@HrithikianJames) May 2, 2020

hearing the news of King Dashrath’ death and reacting on that. https://t.co/yvK7mvidKa — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

@arungovil12 Sir your favorite character apart from Shri Ram? #AskArun pic.twitter.com/sAczydoO2q — Cinema Aaj Aur Kal (@CinemAajKal) May 2, 2020

The actor also said that he found shooting for the Vanvaas scene with Raja Dashrath the toughest. Arun Govil revealed that his fave characters on the show besides Lord Ram was Hanuman and Raavan. The actor is again enjoying stardom post the huge success of the repeat telecast of the show. His colleagues like Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri and others are also getting immense love. The show was made by late Ramanand Sagar.

