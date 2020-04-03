Ramayan: Deepika Chikhalia wants Hrithik Roshan-Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita, bats for Ajay Devgn as Raavan | Bollywood Life

Ramayan has made comeback on TV and the first episode got a fabulous response. Doordarshan and Ramayan were two of the most trending hashtags on social media when the news broke out. The mythological show made by Ramanand Sagar was one for appointment viewing in the 80’s and 90’s. People would flock in front of the TV screens every Sunday Those who did not possess a TV would watch it with neighbours or friends who owned a TV set. Such was the craze of the show. Even celebs wrote about how they watched the first episode of Ramayan with their kids or parents. BollywoodLife caught up with a chat with Deepika Chikhalia who played Sita on the show.

Watch the video interview below…

Deepika Chikhalia told BollywoodLife, “Ramayan is a show for the soul. I feel milennials will have a different opinion after watching the first few episodes.” She was further asked about whom would she see from Bollywood as the new age Sita, Lord Rama, Raavan and Lakshman, she replied, “As per the Ramayan, there are many versions of it, Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Rama’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Rama and Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option.”

Deepika Chikhalia also said in our interview that she is cruious to know the reactions of young people towards the show. Deepika is a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party as well. She was selected as Sita after four screen tests. Actor Vindu Dara Singh whose dad Dara Singh played Hanuman also lavished love on the re-run. Arun Govil who played Lord Rama also watched it with his folks. The re-run of Ramayan has brought back a wave of memories for everyone.

