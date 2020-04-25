Ramayan: Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita posts BTS throwback pic with creator Ramanand Sagar and Arun Govil; netizens point out the photobombers | Bollywood Life

TV show Ramayan has proven to be as much a sensation today as it was when it had first run on Doordarshan in the 80s. The show re-telecast has generated insane TRPs during lockdown, and not only the show itself, but everything else about it from trivia to the actors reminiscing their shoots to interviews with the cast are being lapped up nineteen to the dozen by both elderly and modern-day viewers. Ramayan has indeed proved the adage that “old is gold”. Also Read – Ramayan: When Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita met late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee — view pic

On that note, Dipika Chikhalia, who had played Sita on the show, has shared a BTS throwback pic with and Arun Govil, who had essayed Ram, and Ramayan's creator and legendary filmmakers Ramanand Sagar, which is sure to be loved by fans, new and old alike. Taking to her Twitter handle, Dipika Chikhalia captioned the pic: "Behind the camera ….#sagarworld@sagarworld@shivsagarchopra #RamayanOnDDNational #ramayanworld@Doordarshannational @ValmikiRamayan". Check out her tweet below:

Now, as much as the pic has been adored online, little did Dipika know that it would’ve become a hot topic of discussion for another reason altogether: Photobombing. Several netizens left comments on the pic, pointing out how the actor playing Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan photobombed the picture from behind, with many even wondering what they must have been discussing, given the focus with which the trio were looking at Ram, Sita and Ramanand Sagar. Check out the best comments below:

Lakshman, bharat, Shatrughan having conversation…. lagta hai naye serial ki casting shuru kar di hai Sagar sahab ne 😛 — Chaotic_Delhi (@bakshisunny) April 24, 2020

Andjust look behind the scene. Laxman bharat shatrughna expression ?who are watching from behind ? — Gayatri Rao (@gayatrirao1087) April 24, 2020

Somebody is photobombing. ?? — Anurag Upadhyay (@anuragsupadhyay) April 24, 2020

Look at how three dewar are looking chupke chupke ? — Niket Bhagwath (@NBhagwath) April 24, 2020

Sita maate lakshman ji bharat ji or shatrughan ji peche kya kar rhe ye duvidha door kare? — shubham verma (@73d815ccbe184f1) April 24, 2020

Trust, Twitterati to point out the most hilarious things that usually skip the sight of the rest of us mere mortals.

