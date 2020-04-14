Ramayan: Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita’s throwback picture with Narendra Modi and LK Advani is going VIRAL | Bollywood Life

Ever since Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan began re-airing on DD National, people are hooked on to their TV sets and are watching one of the most epic Hindu mythologies ever written. Ramayan has always attracted the audience but the fact that DD National is airing Ramayan that dated back in 1987 is a different nostalgia and high altogether. People are loving the TV show as they did back then, and are happy to be able to watch it and spend their quarantine time watching one of the most loved TV shows back again. Also Read – Ramayan: ‘I am enjoying it,’ Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri REACTS to the memes made on his character

The trio of Ramayan — Arun Govil who played Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhalia who played Sita, and Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman, on the show was quite popular back then and had gained idolatry status. Their fandoms just grew in these times with people showering them with all love and adulation. Recently, Sita aka Dipika Chikhalia uploaded a throwback picture of herself with the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani on her Twitter handle that is going viral as you read this. Also Read – Ramayan14 April 2020 Morning episode: Indrajeet to enter the battle field against Rama

Sharing the picture, Dipika captioned the image saying, “An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo #lkadvani #contest #election #ramayan.” Have a look at the monochromatic picture here: Also Read – Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan defends himself; says, ‘I took Sonakshi Sinha’s name as a mere example’

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, as per a report, Arun, Dipika and Sunil were offered to be a part of sensuous photoshoot during Ramayan but they trusted their viewers and declined the same. On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Bollywood movie Bala which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The actress played the role of Yami Gautam’s mother in the film.

