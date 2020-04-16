Ramayan Fame Deepika Wants this Actress to Play The Role of Sita if Ramayan is Made in Bollywood

Amidst pandemic COVID-19 , when everyone is spending a quality time with family and discovering their hidden talent , many are enjoying the re- telecast of Ramayana , which is the favourite one of many.

Recently, Actress Deepika , who played the character of Sita in Ramayan stated some interesting combinations during her interview . She spoke about her dream cast for the film on Ramayan. She said that Ajay Devgn would be great playing evil genius Raavan, while Hrithik Roshan would be a good choice for Ram’s role. For Lakshman’s character, Varun Dhawan would make up as a good choice.

Interestingly, she chooses Alia Bhatt over Deepika Padukone to play on-screen Sita and the reason behind it is quite interesting.

During an interview with Bollywood times, “As per the Ramayan, there are many versions of it, Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Rama’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Rama and Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option.”

It would be quite interesting to see the characters played by the above mentioned actors if it happens someday.

What are your views about the same? Feel free to share your views about the same.

