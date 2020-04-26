Ramayan Fans Crowns Incredible Monologue Delivery of Laxmanji Over Kartik’s Monologue

The monologue king of Bollywood , Kartik Aryan is the youth icon and inspiration for many . He has proved that people from a non-filmy background can succeed on the basis of their talent .

During this lock-down period , Kartik is also one among many to post videos and pictures for his fans. On the other hand , when Ramayan was re-telecasted on Doordarshan making it’s TRP skyhigh, it was a proof that audience is still a fan of the characters Ram , Sita and Laxman.

If we talk about the monologue , it reminds me of that scene . in which Laxman gave an epic monologue defending Sita and her character after Lord Rama said Sita would have to go through ‘angnipariksha’ to come to him.

This angered Laxman and then came the epic monologue where he questioned the whole idea of making Sita go through all this when she made all the sacrifices , even though she was a daughter of a king. Laxman even went to say that he should be punished because he left Sita alone to follow Ram.

After the episode, Laxman started to trend on Twitter and people appreciated him for his monologue, dialogue and standing up for Sita. People even went on to compare Kartik Aaryan with the character of Laxman. They gave the crown to Laxman for the best monologue.

Let’s watch some of the tweets below:

#Laxman proved as a best actor with best dialogue in today’s episode, a deep relationship of BHABHI-DEVAR love which is not less than a mother- son love. Headsoff 🙌🙌 Jay Shree Ram #रामायण — Tejas (@tejas2436) April 18, 2020

Sir, I am a huge fan of your acting. I wait for your scenes dialogues and reactions. You r my favourite in entire series. Nobody could have done justice to #Laxman ‘s character but you rocked😍 — Archika Singh (@archika_singh) April 17, 2020

Netizens are much appreciating the acting done by Sunil Lahiri and he did a great job .

On this note , presenting you the clip of that scene:

