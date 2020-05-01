Ramayan: Fans get emotional seeing Lord Rama reunite with Luv – Kush; shower praises on the cast — read tweets | Bollywood Life

One of the best things to happen in the lockdown is the re-run of some old TV shows on Doordarshan. But the shows that brought the whole of India together is Ramayan and Mahabharat. Tonight, we saw the episode where Luv and Kush come to the palace of Lord Rama. As we know, they were born in the ashram of Rishi Valmiki after Sita was banished from the kingdom. Lord Rama reunited with his sons and it looks like everyone was left moist-eyed. People hailed the performance of all the actors. As we know, the shows starred Arun Govil, Sunil Lehri, Deepika Chikhalia in main roles. This is how fans have reacted to the episode… Also Read – Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia on Bollywood: Nothing exciting was offered to me

आज का episode दिल को छू जाने वाला था । लव-कुश का अपने पिता जी से भेंट होना दिल तक छू जाता है #Ramayan — Udyam Singh Chouhan (@udyam9944) May 1, 2020

U were marvelous at that age @swwapniljoshi #Ramayan…such an acting.. these days many can’t do even at mature age — Debasis Panda (@Debasis_Panda_) May 1, 2020

Just listen to these darlings! Tell me u didn’t get goosebumps; tell me ur eyes weren’t moist ❤️?#Ramayan #UttarRamayan pic.twitter.com/kGBUaL9pzN — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) May 1, 2020

Which #Ramayan character is your least favorite? And why? For me: Vibhishan Even though he sided with Dharma. The fact that he betrayed his brother and his kin, very difficult to digest and to respect him. His mere sight made me angry! Ghar ka bhedi Lanka dhaaye. — Pranay Aggarwal (@pranayaggarwal1) May 1, 2020

Goose bumps & tears at the same time! There’s no bigger EPIC than #Ramayan Never before this. Never after. श्री रामानंद सागर जी को शत् शत् नमन ? pic.twitter.com/KzW5oA4T5H — UDAY GUPTA (@udaygupta160484) May 1, 2020

The show made by Ramanand Sagar has proved that it is a timeless classic. It has been trending since the day it was announced. Deepika Chikhalia told BollywoodLife, “Ramayan is a show for the soul. I feel milennials will have a different opinion after watching the first few episodes.” She also gave her take on new-age casting for the epic. Deepika said, “As per the Ramayan, there are many versions of it, Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Rama’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Rama and Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option.”

