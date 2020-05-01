#Ramayan: Fans get emotional seeing Lord Rama reunite with Luv – Kush; shower praises on the cast — read tweets | Bollywood Life

Posted on by



One of the best things to happen in the lockdown is the re-run of some old TV shows on Doordarshan. But the shows that brought the whole of India together is Ramayan and Mahabharat. Tonight, we saw the episode where Luv and Kush come to the palace of Lord Rama. As we know, they were born in the ashram of Rishi Valmiki after Sita was banished from the kingdom. Lord Rama reunited with his sons and it looks like everyone was left moist-eyed. People hailed the performance of all the actors. As we know, the shows starred Arun Govil, Sunil Lehri, Deepika Chikhalia in main roles. This is how fans have reacted to the episode… Also Read – Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia on Bollywood: Nothing exciting was offered to me

Also Read – Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman opens up on fans trending #AwardForRamayan; says, ‘The audience is loving us is our biggest award’

Also Read – When Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhalia’s wedding was graced by superstar Rajesh Khanna — view pic

The show made by Ramanand Sagar has proved that it is a timeless classic. It has been trending since the day it was announced. Deepika Chikhalia told BollywoodLife, “Ramayan is a show for the soul. I feel milennials will have a different opinion after watching the first few episodes.” She also gave her take on new-age casting for the epic. Deepika said, “As per the Ramayan, there are many versions of it, Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Rama’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Rama and Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool