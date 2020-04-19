Ramayan: Fans trend #RavanOnTwitter as Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan makes his debut on Twitter | Bollywood Life

After Arun Govil, another TV star from Ramayan has made his debut on Twitter and we are talking about Arvind Trivedi, who played the character of Ravan in the mythological show. The actor made his entry yesterday on the social media platform and his first tweet said that it’s his original id and he has come on Twitter because of his children. As soon as this news came on social media, we saw fans welcoming the actor and started trending #RavanOnTwitter on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets… Also Read – Ramayan 18 April 2020 morning episode: Ravana gets brutally killed by Lord Rama, Vibhishan is crowned as Lankesh

बच्चों के कहने पर और आपके प्रेम के कारण मैं Twitter पर आया हूँ, यह मेरी Original ID है। आज 18 अप्रैल 2020 को जो भी इस #tweet को #RavanOnTwitter के साथ #retweet करेगा मैं निःसंकोच उन्हने #FOLLOW करूँगा।

जय सियाराम?

ॐ नमः शिवाय? — Arvind Trivedi (@arvindtrivedi_) April 18, 2020

@arvindtrivedi_ when i read “Holy Ramayan”, I can only imagine u as a “Ravan”. U were best??? #RavanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/WfEXFAwNyh — Ajinkya Mandkar (@imaji_008) April 19, 2020

I will stan Lakshman for the rest of my life! The way he stood up for right, questioned his brother about his behaviour towards his bhabhi, was so emotional. And the way @LahriSunil sir expressed every emotion of Lakshman, it is all praiseworthy ???#Ramayana #RavanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/o2RcJeZfcN — Surjeet Rathod (@surjeet_rathod) April 19, 2020

After watching Arun Trivedi ji in real life joining hands in front of TV it becomes difficult to hate Ravan’s character. He is true devotee of Ram. He deserves respect and prayers from us?? ??????@DDNational#Ramayana #Ramayan#RamayanOnDDNational #RavanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/1lKkb5VDlg — Rajesh K (@Rajesh11918115) April 19, 2020

#RavanOnTwitter

After getting to know that RAVAN has recently joined Twitter

SRI LANKANS :- pic.twitter.com/98dyOaZJ5s — ASHISH कुमार TRIPATHI- ADVOCATE (@AKTripaathi) April 19, 2020

#RavanOnTwitter

** On hearing that Ravan too has opened an account on Twitter**

SHRI RAM :- pic.twitter.com/CYmaOuHWok — Shivansh Pal (@tweets_shivansh) April 19, 2020

Yh dosti hm nhi todenge todenge to hm tera sath na chhodenge#RavanOnTwitter @arvindtrivedi_ @arungovil12 @SaundiD

Like and follow me pic.twitter.com/PwxhC7ilbz — Ajayswami (@Ajayswa54376463) April 19, 2020

Ramayan is garnering great TRPs and we are seeing people sharing the daily update of the show on social media. Well, it feels great that audience are enjoying their nostalgic era again. So, what are your experiences after watching Ramayan again? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

