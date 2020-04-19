Ramayan: Fans trend #RavanOnTwitter as Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan makes his debut on Twitter | Bollywood Life

After Arun Govil, another TV star from Ramayan has made his debut on Twitter and we are talking about Arvind Trivedi, who played the character of Ravan in the mythological show. The actor made his entry yesterday on the social media platform and his first tweet said that it’s his original id and he has come on Twitter because of his children. As soon as this news came on social media, we saw fans welcoming the actor and started trending #RavanOnTwitter on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets… Also Read – Ramayan 18 April 2020 morning episode: Ravana gets brutally killed by Lord Rama, Vibhishan is crowned as Lankesh

Ramayan is garnering great TRPs and we are seeing people sharing the daily update of the show on social media. Well, it feels great that audience are enjoying their nostalgic era again. So, what are your experiences after watching Ramayan again? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

