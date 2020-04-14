Ramayan: ‘I am enjoying it,’ Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri REACTS to the memes made on his character | Bollywood Life

Ramayan is one of the most popular epics in Hindu Mythology. Currently, the 1987’s Ramayan, written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar is being aired on DD National. It airs twice a day, daily and people are enjoying watching the yesteryear classic TV show back on screen again. With that, the actors of Ramayan, be it Lord Rama aka Arun Govil, Sita aka Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri or Raavan aka Arvind Tiwari, all of them are back on-screen as well as amidst people. This though is happening via social media or news portals. Also Read – Ramayan14 April 2020 Morning episode: Indrajeet to enter the battle field against Rama

Talking about the iconic TV show, apart from their news, interviews, memes are going viral as well. It so happened that, people are loving the angry Lakshman's character and have compared it to the other angry young men-like characters. Be it Amitabh Bachchan Coolie No. 1 or Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, Lakshman is topping the charts where it comes to anger, and it's not our opinion but the opinion of meme makers. Reacting to that same, Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman said, "I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother's children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It's said that you are popular and that's why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

In case you have missed out on the memes, have a dekko here:

When I get to eat Golgappas, Momos and junk food that are bad for me after this lockdown is over:#RamayanOnDDNational #Ramayanmemes #Ramayana #Laxman pic.twitter.com/qTy8Z83nWN — AnonymousGirl (@Anonymo99859659) April 13, 2020

‘one man army’. He is stealing every episode of Ramayan with his acting #Laxman pic.twitter.com/qJ5SEqE86O — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) April 7, 2020

Talking about Lakshman’s character, do you know he was finalized to play a different character back then? Yes, you read that right. Sunil Lahri was supposed to play Shatrughna in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Lakshman’s character was supposed to be played by Shashi Puri but the actor had backed out which is how Sunil landed the part.

