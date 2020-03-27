Ramayan makes a comeback on Doordarshan | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus Pandemic has put a halt on everything. In India, film and TV industries have shut down across states. Channels are airing popular old shows to keep viewers engaged. The news is that Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan will be shown again on Doordarshan. This was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on March 27. He took to Twitter to make this announcement. He tweeted, “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.” Also Read – The Kapil Sharma show: When ‘Ram’ Arun Govil confessed of pranking people on the sets of 1987’s Ramayan

@PIBIndia@DDNational — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 27, 2020

India is going through a tough phase right now. The whole country is under a lockdown of 21 days to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The original show was telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. It seems Prasar Bharati was negotiating for the same for more than six months. There will be re-run of Mahabharata too. This is how netizens reacted to the comeback of Ramayan…

आम आदमी – 3 दिन से भूखे हैं, घर भी नही जा सकते, कोई साधन नही है, पुलिस हमको मारने को दौड़ रही है, हम कहाँ जाएं? भारत सरकार – टी॰ वी॰ ऑन करके उस पर महाभारत और रामायण देखो, तुम्हारे सब दुःख दर्द दूर हो जाएंगे।#Ramayan#LockdownWithoutPlan — Shahnawaz Ansari (@shanu_sab) March 27, 2020

देशवासियों की मांग पर कल से रामायण का प्रसारण दूरदर्शन के नेशनल चैनल पर शुरू होगा, पहला एपिसोड प्रातः 9 बजे और दूसरा एपिसोड रात्रि 9 बजे होगा।

जय श्री राम?

#Ramayan — CHOWKIDAR RAJEEV GAUR BJP (@rajeevgaur11) March 27, 2020

Ramayan’s comeback will be quite interesting to see. It will be a new experience for the milennial generation. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!

