Ramayan: Prasar Bharti CEO clarifies after viewers allege key scenes of Ravan’s brother Ahiravan were edited | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus outbreak has put a stop to many things in the world and in India. Due to the outbreak, everyone has been under house arrest and hence for our entertainment, the television channels have come up with their old iconic shows again. Doordarshan began this trend as it brought back two of its iconic shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat. Doordarshan soon became the most-watched channel and now most of them have been glued to their television screens due to Ramayan and Mahabharat. Both the shows have taken most of us back to those good old days. However, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan's Saturday's episode sparked discussion online. Some viewers claimed that a key scene featuring Ravan's brother Ahiravan was not shown.

Now, the CEO of Prasar Bharti, Shashi Shekhar has come up with a clarification for the same. He has clarified that Doordarshan has not done away with any scene that was a part of Ramayan. "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production," he wrote on Twitter. He wrote another tweet where he had said that Indian epics has so many stories and interpretations within a larger narrative, that it was not possible for every single one of them to make it to the script of a television show. He wrote, "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions."

The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions https://t.co/od8HaoBANs — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 18, 2020

Ramayan’s last episode aired on Saturday night. Shekhar announced on Twitter that Uttar Ramayan would be replacing the popular show.

