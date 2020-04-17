Ramayan: Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls, tells them to watch the epic on Doordarshan to get all the answers | Bollywood Life

Ramayan is being re-run on Doordarshan and it is getting huge viewership. The story of Lord Rama told by late Ramanand Sagar is becoming popular with young audiences as well. People have loved characters like Lakshman and Kumbhakaran of late. When we talk about Ramayan one of the Bollywood celebs who comes instantly to mind is Sonakshi Sinha. Fans will remember how she could not answer for whom Lord Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani herb in Kaun Banega Crorepati. People trolled her mercilessly after that episode. She was doing an Instagram live with her fans when they asked her questions about the great epic. However, Sonakshi Sinha refused to be in a spot and shut them down in a witty manner. Also Read – Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan defends himself; says, ‘I took Sonakshi Sinha’s name as a mere example’

She wrote, “Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!” We all remember that Amitabh Bachchan had teased her a lot for not knowing the answer. The name of Sonakshi Sinha’s bungalow is Ramayana and her brothers are named Luv and Kush. As we know, Sita gave birth to Luv and Kush in the ashram of sage Valmiki. When Doordarshan announced that it would re-telecast Ramayan, actor Mukesh Khanna took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha. He said the young generations would come to know the epics now. Also Read – After Shatrughan Sinha, Bigg Boss 8 contestant Puneet Issar slams Mukesh Khanna for his jibe at Sonakshi Sinha

Mukesh Khanna’s comments did not go down well with many. His Mahabharat co-star Puneet Issar said, “As you age, you should be graceful.” He said it was not the end of the world if Sonakshi Sinha did not know for whom did Hanuman bring the Sanjeevani herb. He said she was like his daughter. Issar also said that Sinha and Mukesh’s kids have passed out from the same school as well. Of late, Sonakshi Sinha also slammed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for spreading fake news. He had shared an old pic of her stepping out of a studio.

