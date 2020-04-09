Ramayan: When Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee swore to NEVER work with each other [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Years ago, Ramanand Sagar created history when he first made Ramayan on TV. His version of Ramayan continues to be everyone’s favourite till date. It featured Arun Govil as Ram and Dipika Chikhalia as Sita. Owing to the mythological show’s massive popularity, people called them Ram and Sita in real life as well. And Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary experienced the same thing when their version of Ramayan, directed by Anand Sagar, aired on TV in 2008. The show worked well with masses and the actors received an equal amount of love as Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia. Interestingly, it was on the sets of Ramayan when Debina and Gurmeet fell in love with each other and started dating in real life. However, this is the same show, in which they fought with each other to an extent where they swore to never work with each other. The real-life couple made this surprising revelation in an exclusive Instagram live chat with us. Also Read – Ramayan: Lord Ram actor Arun Govil asks fans to help report his imposter on Twitter

Watch Bollywoodlife’s exclusive interview with Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took this decision:

Going down the memory lane and recalling one particular incident, Gurmeet Choudhary told us, “Since we (Ram, Sita, and Laxman) were shooting for the vanwas sequence, we were required to roam in the jungle. At that time, there was a fight going on between me and Debina. So, there were no dialogues in the scene and it was a very long shot, where we (Ram, Sita and Laxman) were supposed to walk in a straight line. Our mics were on and Debina was continuously telling me to walk slowly.” Adding to Gurmeet’s words, Debina stated, “Gurmeet was walking extremely fast and there was a huge gap between him and me. Our director scolded me and asked to walk fast just because he was doing the same.” Also Read – Ramayan actor Arun Govil makes his debut on Twitter, shares throwback pictures of the mythological show

Laughing over the same incident, Gurmeet quipped, “This for the first time when Ram and Sita were fighting. Ankit Arora) aka Laxman, who was our co-star, was constantly requesting us to stop fighting. And our mic dadas were laughing out loud.” Also Read – Lockdown effect! Ramayan re-run garners insane 170 million viewers in first four episodes

Concluding the story, Debina said, “So, Ramayan is full of these memories. Around the last few days, we swore to each other that we won’t work together. We fought too much.”

This is something we weren’t aware of. What about you? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.