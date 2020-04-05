Ramayana Rerun creates 90’s Magic Again by Earning 170 Million Viewers in Just 4 Days –
During this epidemic COVID-19 , when everyone is enjoying quality time at home with family and friends , the die-hard fans of Lord Rama , just exceeded the limit more than any other thing .
since it was announced that the epic show will be re- telecasted on Doordarshan, it’s a great option for people to enjoy TV entertainment , which they were actually missing from long.
The show was first re- telecasted on the gone by Saturday and as per BARC, it has created history as far as the TV ratings are concerned. The first 4 shows since the re-launch have garnered 170 million viewers and that speaks for itself.
Ramayan has created magic one more time , the same it used to create 30 years back.
Twitter is also Cheering with Re-Telecast of Ramayana
The other shows apart from Ramayan , which are re-telecast are Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus.