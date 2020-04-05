Ramayana Rerun creates 90’s Magic Again by Earning 170 Million Viewers in Just 4 Days

During this epidemic COVID-19 , when everyone is enjoying quality time at home with family and friends , the die-hard fans of Lord Rama , just exceeded the limit more than any other thing .

since it was announced that the epic show will be re- telecasted on Doordarshan, it’s a great option for people to enjoy TV entertainment , which they were actually missing from long.

The show was first re- telecasted on the gone by Saturday and as per BARC, it has created history as far as the TV ratings are concerned. The first 4 shows since the re-launch have garnered 170 million viewers and that speaks for itself.

Ramayan becomes the highest watched TV serial in Hindi general entertainment category ever by garnering 170 million viewers in four shows over last weekend in its new avatar, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said, describing the viewership figures as surprising. pic.twitter.com/nAmKuNGbE7 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 2, 2020

Ramayan has created magic one more time , the same it used to create 30 years back.

Twitter is also Cheering with Re-Telecast of Ramayana

This serial shows our culture, values and depth of the religion. Viewership is an indication of likes of that epic and ready for follow. — Mukesh Chaudhary (@mkcgfpl) April 2, 2020

Thank you Ramanand Sagarji 🙏. Very happy to see height of respect between Ram n brothers. — Varsha 🌿 (@varsha781) April 2, 2020

Power of Indian Cultural Heritage! ❤🤘#JaiShriRam🚩 #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/HeSeSMtdhP — Shakshi Malik🇮🇳 (@ShakshiMalik5) April 4, 2020

The other shows apart from Ramayan , which are re-telecast are Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus.

