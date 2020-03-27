Rammstein Singer Till Lindemann Recovering After Being Admitted to ICU with COVID-19: Report

Till Lindemann, frontman of the German rock band Rammstein, is currently quarantining after reportedly contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to German news outlet Bild, the 57-year-old singer returned from a March 15 performance in Moscow and was admitted to a Berlin hospital after experiencing a high fever. After testing positive for the respiratory virus, he was in critical condition, the outlet reported, with pneumonia.

He is currently in stable condition and under quarantine, Bild reports.

PEOPLE was unable to reach a rep for Lindemann for comment.

Founded in 1994, the metal rock group consists of five other members: Richard Z. Kruspe, Christian Lorenz, Christoph Schneider, Oliver Riedel and Paul Landers.

Rammstein made headlines in July when guitarists Landers and Kruspe kissed onstage during a show in Moscow, protesting Russia’s anti-LGBTQ stance. The bandmates locked lips during a performance of their song “Ausländer,” according to the Washington Post, which is the German word for “foreigner.”

Rammstein has received two Grammy nominations over the course of the band’s career, one in 1998 and another in 2005.

According to data from The New York Times, Germany has reported a total of 42,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and 253 deaths, as of March 27.

