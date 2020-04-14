Ramya Krishnan most likely to reprise Tabu’s role in Andhadhun Telugu remake

Actor Ramya Krishnan, who was last seen playing J.Jayalalithaa in semi autobiographical web series Queen, is most likely to reprise Tabu’s character in yet-untitled Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin is all set to star in Telugu remake of Andhadhun, which will be directed Merlapaka Gandhi. As per reports, the Telugu remake rights were acquired for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies, which is managed by his father.

Apparently, the makers initially approached Tabu for her role; however, since she quoted high remuneration, they had to look for other options. The latest update is that they’ve approached Ramya Krishnan with the offer.

Ramya is interested but she’s yet to give her official nod and sign the dotted line. The makers are in the process of finalising rest of the cast and crew. Other details about the project are yet to be revealed. It could go on the floors in a couple of months.

Nithiin was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Bheeshma marked the return of veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to Telugu industry after 27 years. Apparently, the director was keen to have Anant Nag play the character, and it took multiple rounds of discussion to convince the actor. In the film, Anant Nag played a bachelor who is into organic farming and the film deals with the issue of food adulteration.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by PDV Prasad, Bheeshma also starred Naresh VK, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu and Sampath in supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in as the music composer for this film.

Nithiin also has Rang De and a yet-untitled film with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in the pipeline. He’s currently filming for Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Veteran lensman PC Sreeram has been roped in to crank the camera.

