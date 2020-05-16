Rana Daggubati finally engaged to longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj Check here

Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. He shared a picture with Miheeka and wrote, “And she said Yes 🙂 #MiheekaBajaj.”

Ever since the announcement, fans have been trying to find out more about Rana’s lady love as their romance was kept under wraps until today. So if you’re also wondering who this lady Miheeka Bajaj is, read on.

Miheeka, born and raised in Hyderabad, is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She runs an interior design and decor business, Dew Drop Design Studio. The company also plans weddings and other events. Miheeka got her Masters degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. Her mother, Bunty Bajaj is into jewellery design and owns the brand Krsala.

Talking about her studio, she once said, “It’s a one stop solution for all design related projects. Right now our focus is on events but we take up a varied array of projects. We’ve done a few interior design related projects, we’ve done a bunch of events of all different kinds.”

Though she’s born and brought up in Hyderabad, she’s been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai for 10 years for work purpose. Once in an interview, she said,

“Even though both cities are extremely different from each other, they each feel equally like home to me.

Hyderabad keeps me sane and in touch with my roots. It’s such a warm and loving city with wonderful people that I’ve grown up with. Most people in Hyderabad are like extended family more than friends.

Mumbai, on the other hand, inspires me immensely, and constantly has me on the go.”

In a 2018 interview to You and I magazine, Miheeka Bajaj said, “Food is a big passion of mine, and so cooking is one of my favourite hobbies. I also love reading books. I enjoy writing occasionally. And gifting. I plan on starting a company dedicated to luxury gifting in the near future.”

She even has a page named Pixie Dust where she writes.

As soon as Rana posted about the engagement news, the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages.







Source