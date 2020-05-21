Rana Daggubati gets engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj; view PHOTOS – Times of India

Turning the on-going speculations true, popular actor Rana Daggubati has got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a hush-hush lockdown ceremony on Wednesday. Taking to his social handle, the 35-year-old handsome hunk shared a couple of pictures from the special event and wrote “And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥”

On May 12, Rana surprised his fans and film fraternity alike by introducing his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj to the world by sharing an adorable picture of the duo on his social handle. As soon as the news broke out, fans, common folks and celebrities poured in their wishes on social media and congratulated the soon-to-be-wed couple.

One among the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry, the Baahubali actor has kept his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj as a secret. Hailing from a prominent business background, Miheeka is the founder of an event management company, Dew Drop Design Studio. After pursuing her Diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai, she did her Master’s Degree at the Chelsea University of Art and Design in London. She also worked as an intern designer in Mumbai for about one year and turned into a writer at Design Pataki.



Surprisingly, speaking to Hyderabad Times the other day, Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu said that they have just met Miheeka’s parents over tea and it’s just a formal interaction. Revealing that a winter wedding is on the cards, the ace producer said that engagement and marriage dates are yet to be decided.

