Rana Daggubatti compares Baahubali to Star Wars from the 70’s; says, ‘It is one landmark film that has changed cinema forever’ | Bollywood Life

Rana Daggubati who was gearing up for the release of his film, Haathi Mere Saathi is now at home trying to make his lockdown as productive as possible. The actor got all chatty on his career since his Bollywood debut, his journey and how simultaneously juggles between Tollywood and Bollywood. The actor went on to gush about his multistarrer hit Baabubali which changed the face of Indian cinema all over the world. Rana made his debut with Dum Maaro Dum in 2011. The actor has since then managed to keep himself busy in both the industries. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Rana revealed that he feels fortunate for the diverse roles that he has played in his career. Also Read – Director Neeraj Pandey reveals his plans for the Baby franchise: ‘I’m waiting to put a team together to take it forward’ [Exclusive]

“I guess, that’s what growing up means. Today, I can confidently say that I’m a better actor, with a better knowledge of cinema,” Rana Daggubati told Mumbai Mirror. When asked how he manages both Hindi and all the South films, “That’s something even I’ve been trying to figure out,” Rana chuckles while adding, “A Telugu film usually takes 10 months to a year to wrap up, so, I realised early on that I couldn’t be a part of Mumbai’s pop culture ever. There won’t be frequent airport sightings nor would I be papped leaving the gym. So, I focussed instead on scripts and that’s lead to interesting career choices, be it the submarine film, The Ghazi Attack, the epic Bahubali or the upcoming Haathi Mere Saathi with 15 elephants as my co-stars.” Also Read – Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati loses 30 kilos for his upcoming jungle adventure

Rana who began working in the industry as a visual effects coordinator was a part of one of the epic visual extravaganza films, Baahubali. The actor who played Bhallaldev gushed on being a part of it saying, “Nobody on that set had done anything like this before in their career, be it an actor or a technician. It was like being in an acting school, a film school and a visual effects school all at once, with a great teacher, SS Rajamouli. Like Star Wars in the ‘70s, this is one landmark film that has changed cinema forever.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Dus Bahane memes, Angrezi Medium trailer, Haathi Mere Saathi teaser

Unlike many who are stuck at home in the times of Coronavirus pandemic, Rana has a different notion on the lockdown. “The animals are happier today and the waters are cleaner as humans stay home,” he said.

