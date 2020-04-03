Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in December 2020 — deets inside | Bollywood Life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours have been the talk of the town ever since the duo began dating. Neither Ranbir nor Alia has made their relationship official, but the Highway actress’s closeness to Ranbir’s family and her love for the Barfi actor has always left one wondering about their budding closeness. A friend from Ranbir and Alia’s inner circle has hinted that the two lovebirds may tie the knot by December this year, a report in Mid-Day read. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Alia Bhatt spends her lockdown period learning creative writing at home

Just a couple of days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted strolling their pets. It had sparked the rumours of them being living together. The two have been keeping it under wraps but as per the reports, both the families are equally excited for the two and are looking forward as and when they take their relationship forward. Also Read – Sanju: Kangana Ranaut claims Ranbir Kapoor had come to ‘her house to offer the film’

A source close to the development of the same, informed Mid-Day, saying, “It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi’s [Kapoor] health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation.” Also Read – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved in together amid the coronavirus lockdown? — watch video

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ranbir and Alia are gearing up for Brahmastra which will release on 4th December 2020. The film is a sci-fi trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar to name a few. Shah Rukh Khan will make an important special appearance in the film. He had shot last year at a studio in Mumbai.

