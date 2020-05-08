Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra? | Bollywood Life

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly the best on-screen couple and their chemistry has always been the best on-screen. The two never fail to impress us with their sizzling performance. The two had even dated each other for a long time and Deepika even had got Ranbir’s tattoo made. They looked so stunning together and people never wanted them to separate. However, they were not made for each other and hence separated. Even after their breakup, the two have worked together and they have never let their personal things get over their professional work. However, now the two are quite comfortable with each other personally and professionally. Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani had been one of their best films and we still love Bunny and Naina together. Also Read – Bombay High Court orders Eros International to pay Bhansali Productions Rs. 19.39 lakh due for Deepika-Ranveer starrer, Ram-Leela

Now, as per reports in an entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be reuniting once again for a film. They both will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. A source close to the portal said, “Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on-screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on-screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however, neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet.” The source also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not cast Ranveer Singh because we did not wanted to repeat the pair again for the fourth time. Also Read – BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh win big! – Here’s the complete winners list

Well, if this turns out to be true, it will be a great news for all Ranbir and Deepika fans. Their pairing has always been a hit and who does not wish this to be true.

