Ranbir Kapoor plays cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in old pic shared by mum Neetu: ‘Wish we could knock all sickness out’

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor has shared a couple of throwback pictures of her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. The photos shows Ranbir playing cricket in the snow and in one, he is joined by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The photo shows Ranbir and Sachin in grey shirts and dark pants. Sachin is seen holding a bat while Ranbir is smiling at the camera. Neetu shared a hopeful message with the photos. “Wish we had the power to Knock all Sickness Stress Sufferings Viruses out of this planet,” she captioned the post. Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan agreed with Neetu’s message and wrot, “Yup.”

Sachin had tweeted about Ranbir’s performance in Sanju two years ago. “Enjoyed watching #Sanju! Fantastic performances by #RanbirKapoor, @SirPareshRawal and @vickykaushal09. Loved how each of them got into the skin of their characters. Not to mention @RajkumarHirani and #AbhijatJoshi who’ve once again outdone themselves,” Sachin had written.

Ranbir is currently not in lockdown with his parents but with Alia at his home. The couple has moved in together and was recently spotted walking his dog in the building compound of their home. The couple was also part of star-studded short film, Family. It was a black-and-white film, shot entirely in their own separate houses to avoid coronavirus infection. Alia shot Ranbir’s part while he shot her part.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

