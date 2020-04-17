Ranbir Kapoor was a part of Alia Bhatt’s birthday party, and did THIS special thing for her | Bollywood Life

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday recently. She celebrated it with her family but fans were disheartened as they did not see Ranbir Kapoor with her. This had sparked their breakup rumours. However, Alia Bhatt put an end to these as she posted a happy picture of herself clicked by her all time favourite photographer, Ranbir Kapoor. Along with the picture, she wrote, “stay home &… watch the sunset ? #stayhomestaysafe P.S – ? credit to my all time fav photographer RK ?” Check out her post here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Alia Bhatt offers condolences as Taj Hotel’s Ronald D’Mello passes away from COVID-19

Now, after Alia’s post, here is another proof that Ranbir Kapoor was a part of Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration. As per reports in the Times Of India, Ranbir was indeed a part of Alia’s birthday celebrations and even baked a cake for her ladylove. Recently, Times Of India got a video of a chef, named Harsh, who revealed that Ranbir baked a cake for Alia on her special day. Isn’t it cute? Well, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans are super happy to know about this news for sure. Ranbir Kapoor recently joint hands with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra to create awareness about Coronavirus through their short film titled ‘Family’. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, Takht and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Shamshera. The film is set in the 1800s where a dacoit tribe fights for their rights from the British conquerors. The films also stars Sanjay Dutt. Also Read – Karan Johar’s kids call him dirty, want him to have a bath

