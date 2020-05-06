Rand Paul Says He’s Immune To COVID-19 Despite Lack Of Research

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) decided not to wear a protective mask when he returned to the Senate for work this week, claiming that he has immunity from COVID-19 after getting infected with it in late March and recovering.

“I have immunity. I’ve already had the virus, so I can’t get it again,” Paul said when asked by reporters why he wasn’t wearing a mask as suggested by federal guidelines. “And I can’t give it to anybody.”

He added: “So of all the people you’ll meet here, I’m about the only safe person in Washington.”

Paul was the first known senator to have contracted the virus. On March 22, his office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had placed himself in quarantine.

Paul was asymptomatic and had tested “out of an abundance of caution,” his office reported at the time.

The senator’s lack of a mask drew criticism from people who accused Paul of putting his colleagues and others in Washington at risk of being infected.

Dr. Megan L. Ranney, an emergency physician and professor at Brown University, told HuffPost that medical researchers do not know when people become non-infectious to others. Ranney also pointed out that some health care workers are required to test negative for the virus twice before being allowed to return to work.

Ranney also said that Paul should be setting a better example for his constituents by wearing a mask either way.

“Regardless of whether he has been infected or not, he is a political leader, and his constituents look to him for guidance. He owes it to all of us to model best public health practice ― in other words, to wear a mask in public,” Ranney said in an email.

“Additionally, at this point, we don’t yet know at what point people become non-infectious. Many health care workers are being required to have 2 negative nasopharyngeal swabs prior to going back to work.”

Many others also pointed out that his claim of immunity has not yet been proved.