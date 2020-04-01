Randeep Hooda Announces The Release Date For His Hollywood Debut ‘Extraction’ With Chris Hemsworth

Randeep Hooda (Source: Instagram | @randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Sam Hargave‘s Extraction. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth and the actor is elated and excited. He took to his Twitter to announce the release date of his Netflix film. He tweeted —

20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action and emotion.

Have a look:

20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action & emotion! #Extraction starts streaming on April 24 @netflix #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers @chrishemsworth @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/zQ3U7c2DN7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 31, 2020

The movie is slated to release on April 24. Family Guy star Manoj Bajpayee and Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in the movie.

According to reports, Extraction was earlier titled Dhaka. The movie revolves around Tyler Rake, the character played by Chris Hemsworth, a courageous, bold, black market mercenary, who embarks on the journey to the most lethal extraction of his career when he is employed to rescue the abducted son of a jailed international crime lord.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Imtiaz Ali‘s Love Aaj Kal which also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He will also be next seen in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep Hooda will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. Radhe also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

I am looking forward to Randeep’s character in Extraction!