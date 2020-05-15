Randeep Hooda fact checks video of leopard in Mumbai streets shared by Raveena Tandon

Actor Ranveena Tandon loves animals and is always sharing messages and initiatives for their welfare on social media. On Friday, she shared a video of a lone leopard spotted in a city street.

Raveena grew concerned for the big cat and tweeted, “In Sion ,mumbai. – via wassap. @ParveenKaswan can you verify this and what was the outcome ? Any news,anyone has of this leopard?” However, the leopard was not seen in Mumbai but in Hyderabad. Actor Randeep Hooda gave her a fact check. “It’s from Hydrabad,” he wrote.

In Sion ,mumbai. – via wassap. @ParveenKaswan can you verify this and what was the outcome ? Any news,anyone has of this leopard? pic.twitter.com/kockpS1F5S — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 15, 2020

Raveena blamed ‘WhatsApp university’ for the misinformation. “Hm. Via wassap univ states Sion mumbai . So asked it’s verification. Hope it’s found soon and safe,” she replied to Randeep’s tweet.

Even Randeep is a vocal supporter of animal rights. He often tweets about wild animals, specially the big cats and their conservation.

According to a PTI report, the leopard sighting in Hyderabad triggered panic among locals and motorists, even as efforts were on to safely rescue the wild animal. As per forest officials, the feline, which appeared to be injured was seen lying beside the median of a Road Under Bridge (RUB) in Mailardevpally area. It later escaped into the private farm following which a team of forest and police personnel launched an operation to capture and safely relocate the wild animal.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar Division) K Ashok Chakravarthy said, “The operation to catch the leopard is underway.” Earlier, some enthusiastic people, passing by the area captured the animal on their mobile phones.

