RangeWater Real Estate Attending the National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize Conference in San Diego

Multifamily firm is westward bound in record-numbers to present and compete at NAA annual conference

ATLANTA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — RangeWater Real Estate is gearing up for a wildly successful presence at this year’s National Apartment Association’s (NAA) Apartmentalize conference with its leading experts commanding seven seats on stage, three finalists competing in Maintenance Mania’s National Competition, the company’s fourth associate in three years to be awarded a coveted Top 20 in their Twenties spot and another RangeWater expert representing as social media ambassador.

“Our team’s commitment and ongoing participation in the multifamily industry’s largest event is a testamate to RangeWater’s reputation as experts across the Sun Belt,” said Tracy Bowers, Executive Managing Director of Property Management at RangeWater. “We’re especially excited to cheer on three of our service professionals at Maintenance Mania where only the best of the best competes.”

RangeWater’s leadership will share industry insights and expertise on panels including Dana G. Pate, Managing Director of Marketing and Public Relations, who will speak at “A Look in the Mirror: Rethinking Multifamily Housing Site Operations;” Senior Director of Engagement Dana Hill who boasts seats on both “Shifting Dynamics in Resident Expectations, Connectivity and Technology” and “Social Crowdsourcing: The Non-Marketing Approach to Apartment Marketing;” Training Manager Blythe Bland on the “The Ultimate Maintenance Throw Down – You Have Been Challenged” panel; Managing Director of Property Management BTR Karen Key, who will bring her build-to-rent expertise to “Single in a Multifamily Housing World;” Senior Director of Innovation and Design Carl Walton to discuss “What’s In and What’s Out: Amenities That Reduce Burden;” and Senior Management Director of Property Management Sherry Freitas who will represent RangeWater on the “Emerging Issues: Changing Resident Lifestyles – Shake It Up and Level Up” panel.

RangeWater also intends to sweep up Maintenance Mania with three finalists competing, including Regional Service Directors Jimmy Garcia, Region 9 winner out of Jacksonville, Florida; Chris Haney, Region 4 winner from Atlanta; and Service Director Cody Epps, the fastest qualifying rookie finalist, also from Atlanta. RangeWater is the only company to claim three of the twenty coveted competition spots.

In the awards portion of the week, RangeWater’s Creative Director, Savannah Taylor, will be honored among the 20 in their Twenties Class of 2022. Taylor is the fourth consecutive RangeWater associate to win this award.

Privately owned RangeWater was founded in 2006. The company acquires, develops, manages and invests in multifamily communities across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States, with a $6.3 billion portfolio.

About RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 20,888 multifamily units since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $6.3 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 86,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit http://www.liverangewater.com/LiveRangeWater.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Tobin, TobinInk., 1 4042765930, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE RangeWater Real Estate